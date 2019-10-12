e-paper
Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

Travel on the cards? Here are five beautiful countries where Indians can enter visa-free

With India’s rank slipping five positions from 81st to 86th as per the Henley Passport Index, the commotion among Indian travellers is obvious.

travel Updated: Oct 12, 2019 15:27 IST
Neharika Prakash
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Travel helps you find new perspectives.
Travel helps you find new perspectives.(Unsplash)
         

Wayfarers can never hold themselves back from going on excursions. Exploring new places and cultures is the norm for them. But, the hustle of applying for a visa and waiting for it to get approved can make the whole vacation go for a toss.

However, you need not worry, as there are plenty of beautiful and exotic locations where Indians can travel to without the hassle of getting a visa.

Go ahead and choose from are our five picks for your next international vacation.

Macau

Neih hou (pronounced nay hoe)! This is how you might be greeted while arriving in Macau. The Macau peninsula along with the islands of Coloane and Taipa form the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.

Macau, China
Macau, China ( Unsplash )

Also known as the ‘Vegas of China’, Macau has the best casinos and resorts. The luxury entertainment here is world-class! Macau is located on the banks of Pearl River estuary in the Chinese Southern Coast.

For almost 300 years, the peninsular region served as a Portuguese colony which is why you will find streets having Portuguese names while the local language used is Cantonese. We totally recommend Macau for your next jaunt.

Length of stay without a visa: 30 days

Currency: Macau Pataca (MOP). One Macanese Pataca equals 9 rupees approximately.

When to visit: Spring (March-May) and autumn (September-November)

Fiji islands

Bula! That’s hello in native Fijian.

Malolo Island, Fiji
Malolo Island, Fiji ( Unsplash )

An archipelago of 300 islets, Fiji has tantalizing coral reefs and alluring beaches which will serve as a great visual treat for you. Along with that, Fiji is also home to diverse ethnic groups and thus, has various rousing traditional practices like the Kava ceremony.

Upon arrival, the guests are made to sit in a circle on the floor and served a traditional drink made using pounded kava root.

Ranked as one of the happiest countries in the world, Fiji is a hub for adventure activities like surfing, hiking, sky diving and zip-lining too. So, if you are in a mood to take a break from your daily grind, Fiji could be an ideal getaway for you.

Length of stay without a visa: 120 days

Currency: Fijian Dollar (FJD). One Fijian dollar equals approximately 32 Rupee.

When to visit: Between July and September

Samoa

Talofa! In Samoan language, that is how people say hello.

Samoa
Samoa ( Unsplash )

Samoa is a beautiful island country where men wear skirts, food is cooked underground, you can go hunting for undiscovered waterfalls, swim with giant sea turtles and clams, and sleep on the beach after having a venturesome day.

This tropical country is also home to many cave pool and sea trenches. So, when you visit Samoa don’t forget to chill in there and refresh.

Length of stay without a visa: 60 days

Currency: Samoan Tala (WST). One WST equals 27 rupees approximately.

When to visit:June to September.

Cook Islands

Kia Ora! That’s hello in the native language of Cook Islands, Maori.

 

With 15 islands, the region is abundant in lagoons, beaches, waterfalls, diving spots and mountain treks. Their Polynesian heritage is one of its kind and tourists rejoice immensely while watching their traditional dance shows over dinner.

Length of stay without a visa: 31 days

Currency: Cook Island Dollar (CKD). One Cook Island dollar equals 45 rupees approximately.

When to visit: April to November

Jamaica

Waa Gwan? A Jamaican might ask you when you exploring the nook and corner of the Carribean Island.

Dunn’s River Falls & Park, Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Dunn’s River Falls & Park, Ocho Rios, Jamaica ( Unsplash )

Though adventure-seekers can go for river rafting and explore the magnificent rainforests and caves throughout the island, Jamaica is for those who want to spend their days while lying on a sandy beach. The tranquillity of Jamaican beaches along with the mesmerizing view of the ocean is sure to spellbind you.

Length of stay without a visa: 14 days

Currency: Jamaican Dollar (JMD). One JMD equals 0.53 rupees.

When to visit: November to mid-December

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 14:55 IST

