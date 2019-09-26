World Tourism Day 2019: Host country, significance, date and theme

travel

The soul of a tourist is an insatiable one as no matter how many places one visits, the urge to explore newer terrains and every nook and corner of the place just never diminishes. Curious people have been travelling to landscapes both known and unknown since time immortal. The desire to explore new places and cultures has helped the world to come together and connect effectively. Today, travelling has become more economical, convenient and easy with new technologies coming in. Tourism thus has emerged as a leading industry which contributes to the economies of several countries.

Acknowledging the pace with which tourism has grown as an industry, the United Nations World Tourism Organization announced 27th September as World Tourism Day in 1980 and has been celebrating the day since then. Each year sees a new theme and a new country as a host.

The objective is to acquaint people with the social, economic, cultural and political importance of tourism and make them responsible tourists in turn.



This year for the first time India will be hosting World Tourism Day which has the theme ‘Tourism and Jobs: a better future for all’. The program which will be held in the bustling yet charming city Delhi will focus on the challenges outlined in the Millennium Development Goals of the United Nations and how the tourism industry can help meet these challenges. As the theme goes, the main objective of the program is to zero in on methods to open more avenues for job seekers in the field of tourism.







No matter what the era was, India has always seen extraordinary visitors from a foreign land. From Fa Hien to Marco Polo, all travelled to the subcontinent and recorded the practices and happenings of the then times for historical references. With the number of foreign tourists’ arrivals surging, India undeniably is one of the most popular tourist destinations even today. The country has a vast variety of landscapes to travel over and diverse cultures to scout and learn about.





