27-year-old OnlyFans star falls to death from hotel room balcony after ‘filming threesome’
The police told the local press that they are thoroughly investigating the death of OnlyFans star Anna Beatriz Pereira Alves, who fell from a balcony.
OnlyFans star Anna Beatriz Pereira Alves, known online as Anna Polly, fell to her death from her hotel room where she reportedly just finished “filming a threesome.” Brazilian police have launched an investigation into the mysterious death of the adult star who was found in a courtyard at the aparthotel in Nova Igacu.
According to the Sun, the 27-year-old fell to her death after she finished filming X-rated scenes with two male co-stars. Police questioned the two men, and they reportedly gave conflicting accounts of what happened. However, they were later released by the police.
"We are conducting a thorough investigation to clarify what happened. It's a complex case, and we don't rule out any possibility, from an accident to a possible crime," a spokesman for the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Unit told local press.
As cited by the Metro, the adult star’s boyfriend Pedro Henrique told Brazilian magazine Quem, “All the information about the case is already in the hands of the police and they are investigating." He added, "If someone is to blame, they will pay and the culprit will be found. She died in the fall. There was no time to save her.”
Boyfriend's tribute:
Henrique later shared a social media post about his girlfriend’s death. The post also had the details of her funeral. “It's so difficult without you. As the hours pass it's starting to sink in and the hole in my heart is only getting bigger,” he wrote.
Though she fell to death on January 23, the news took time to reach her hometown, reported Metro. After learning about her death, one of her friends said, “She had loads of plans, she wanted to expand her presence on social media, and she always spoke enthusiastically about her future projects. This news has left everyone stunned.”