‘4 months unemployed’: Gurgaon techie says she interviewed at Microsoft, Meta before landing job at Google

A Gurgaon-based tech professional has sparked conversation online after sharing how she navigated four months of unemployment before securing a role at Google. A Gurgaon techie revealed she faced months of unemployment before cracking interviews and landing at Google. (Instagram/itspgiri)

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Priyanka Giri posted a video on Instagram recounting her journey, revealing that she interviewed with major tech companies including Microsoft and Meta before eventually landing an opportunity at Google.

In the now-viral clip, she spoke candidly about self doubt, competition and the belief that breaking into top companies is nearly impossible.

“Four months of unemployment, interviewed at Microsoft, Meta, and finally landed at Google. I can tell you one thing girls, everything is nonsense that you are saying that it can't happen or it's very difficult. Everything is nonsense,” she said in the video.

She further encouraged women to continue applying for opportunities despite setbacks.

“That is what people want you to believe because for them it is easy and it reduces competition. I would just say keep doing, it will happen, I am telling you it will happen,” she added.

The clip was posted with a caption that read: “There is definitely a luck factor, but if you never gave it a shot you end up self rejecting.”

Watch the clip here: