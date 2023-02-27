5 posts that prove Elon Musk has mastered meme game on Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s love for sharing hilarious memes on Twitter is no secret. The tech billionaire frequently shares funny memes that leave the followers chuckling. In fact, his Twitter timeline is filled with visual jokes on various incidents and situations.

We have collected some of his memes that have left people laughing out loud and may have the same effect on you too. Let’s start with this recent one that is based on Albert Einstein's famous equation, E=MC2. The physics formula is defined as “Energy (e) equals mass (M) times the speed of light squared (C2).” However, in Elon Musk’s ‘formula’ Energy is calculated by multiplying milk with coffee.

Take a look at the meme:

Using a phone while in the bathroom is something that almost everyone does? However, what happens when you forget to take your smartphone with you? Elon Musk shared this meme to show and it’s absolutely relatable.

Take a look:

In yet another post, the SpaceX CEO took a dig on clickbait content available on the Internet.

This is what he shared:

This meme by Musk has a bitcoin twist. Wondering how? Take a look at the post:

It is not uncommon for a few Twitter users to allege that some of the memes Musk shares are taken from others. Addressing that issue, this is what the tech billionaire posted:

His posts never fail to create a buzz and almost always get millions of views. The shares also accumulate tons of comments.

Take a look at some comments from Twitter users on Elon Musk’s meme-related posts:

“This can be a good dad joke,” wrote a Twitter user. “Memes are life,” posted another. “That’s the power of the memes,” commented a third.