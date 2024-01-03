5 times foreigners stunned netizens with their Hindi skills

Social media is filled with videos that show people learning new languages and conversing with others using them. We have collected a few clips that capture foreigners speaking Hindi fluently. The image shows two foreigners who impressed people with their Hindi-speaking skills. (Instagram/@indiadrew77, YouTube/@AawaazfromKorea)

1- Korean vlogger orders chai

Yong Hwi Lee from Korea, during his visit to India earlier last year, explored various places. One if his videos shows him conversing with a shopkeeper in Hindi as he ordered kulhad chai.

2- US man complains about samosa price

Instagram user Drew Hicks created a stir among people when he took to the platform to complain about samosa prices being extremely high in the US - and he did so in Hindi.

3- Korean woman aces tongue twisters

Tongue twisters are tough, more so when they are in a new language. However, that didn't seem to be the case for this Korean woman who perfectly recited Hindi tongue twisters without a single hiccup.

4- Foreigners converse with each other in Hindi

A video of an American man and a Japanese woman talking about naan in Hindi took social media by storm. The video, shared on Instagram, also shows them talking about Indian foods available in Japan.

5- Russian woman wows Indian bureaucrat

Bureaucrat J Sanjay Kumar shared a video on X that shows his interaction with a Russian woman. In the video, Kumar says a few lines in Hindi, which the woman translates into English, showing her prowess and command over both languages.

What are your thoughts on these videos? Which of these videos surprised you the most?