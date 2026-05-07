‘Absolute menace’: Indian woman’s sunglasses snatched by monkeys at Bali temple

An Indian traveller has shared a cautionary tale about her experience in Bali, warning visitors about aggressive monkeys at one of the island’s most famous temples. In a post shared on the social media platform X, Priti Jain said that aggressive monkeys snatched her expensive sunglasses while she was visiting Uluwatu Temple. An Indian woman's sunglasses were snatched by a monkey in Bali (X/@mepritijain)

The Uluwatu Temple is as famous for the hundreds of long-tailed macaques that live on its premises as for its dramatic cliffside location. The monkeys are known to steal items like phones, sunglasses and jewellery from tourists. Jain, however, did not think she would end up becoming their victim.

Monkey menace in Bali “Monkeys in Bali, especially at Uluwatu Temple are SCARY and an absolute MENACE. They are constantly hunting to snatch your phones and sunglasses,” the Indian tourist said in her X post.

Priti Jain, who is a chartered accountant, said she did not expect to have her sunglasses snatched while visiting the Hindu temple.

“I had seen all those videos… did not think I myself will become the victim until it actually happened,” she said.

(Also read: Indian man in Bali calls out ‘double standards’ after foreigners put feet up on boat: ‘Looks aesthetic when they do it’)

For her trip to Bali, Jain had bought a new pair of power sunglasses. This was her first time wearing the sunglasses, and she lost them within seconds. She shared videos that show a monkey sitting coolly with her sunglasses. “Yaar this is not done,” Jain was heard saying ruefully in one clip.