Ananya Birla shares throwback video of dad Kumar Mangalam Birla on his 57th birthday

Entrepreneur and singer Ananya Birla shared a heartfelt birthday message for her father, industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, on social media this afternoon. Kumar Mangalam Birla with daughter Ananya in 1995(X/@ananya_birla)

Ananya compiled a series of throwback videos into one montage to wish her father on his 57th birthday. The videos, all dating back to 1995, show baby Ananya with dad Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group.

In the accompanying message, Ananya Birla said her father is her hero, mentor and safe place.

“Happy Birthday Pa!This won’t do justice to how I feel but you’re my Hero, my best friend, my safe place, my silent mentor and truly the best dad! When my friends say that I’m a mini you, I feel it’s my biggest achievement & when you say you’re proud of me, I feel I’ve won,” she wrote on the social media platform X. “Love you,” Ananya Birla added.

Take a look at her post below:

Many X users took to the comments section of the post to wish the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group on his birthday.

According to Forbes, Kumar Mangalam Birla has an estimated net worth of $23 billion, making him one of the richest Indians. He has three children with wife Neerja - Ananya, Aryaman and Advaitesha.

For her part, Ananya Birla made a name for herself in the world of music. She started her music career in 2016 and went on to become the first Indian artist with an English-language single to go platinum in India. However, in May 2024, Ananya Birla announced that she would deprioritise music to focus on business - she is also the founder of microfinance company Svatantra Microfin and design house Ikai Asai. The 29-year-old also serves a director on the board of Grasim Industries, a flagship entity of Aditya Birla Group.