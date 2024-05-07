Ananya Birla quits music, Bobby Deol, Sanya Mirza react to emotional Instagram post

Singer Ananya Birla, daughter of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla, took to Instagram to share an emotional note on quitting her journey as a musician. She explained that maintaining her business venture and her music career at the same time is overwhelming, and she wants to give her full attention to the former. The image shows Kumar Mangalam Birla’s daughter and singer, Ananya Birla, who recently posted about quitting music. (Instagram/@ananyabirla)

“Unforgettable memories, thank you for all the love,” Ananya Birla wrote as she shared her note. “Guys, this has been the hardest decision. I've reached a stage where balancing both the businesses I run and am building + music is becoming near impossible and it's taking a toll on me in ways that I can't express. Thank you,” she wrote as a part of her post.

Take a look at her entire post here:

Since being shared about nine hours ago, the post has accumulated close to 18,000 reactions. It has also collected several comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about Ananya Birla's post?

While tennis star Sania Mirza wrote, “Love you so much”, singer Armaan Malik added, “So sad to hear that Ananya, but you keep doing you! More power to all your dreams and future endeavours”.

Animal actor Bobby Deol, too, took to the comments section and expressed, “Wish you the best in whatever you do in your life. God bless you”.

A third joined, “No, please don’t! I’ve always been a huge admirer of your music”.

A fourth commented, “Sending light and love as I know how difficult that decision has been for you. The music lives on forever for people to enjoy. The lives and the people you impact through your socially conscious business endeavours will be priceless. Find peace in knowing my friend”.

