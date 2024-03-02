Man can’t contain his joy and dances around in rain after quitting his ‘9-5 job’. Watch

A video of a man happily dancing in the rain after quitting his job was shared on social media. Instagram user Fabrizio Villari Moroni shared this clip with a text insert that reads, “I just quit my job”. He also posted a descriptive caption to explain his decision. The image shows a man dancing in the rain after quitting his '9-5 job'. (Instagram/@fabriziovmoroni)

“When I first accepted this job I thought I would be able to make a 9-5 and my content creation both fit in my schedule. I was wrong. I overestimated my ability to be present everywhere at once and to show up equally to all things I commit to. Unfortunately, it didn’t take that long to realise that if you commit to many things, you’re not actually committed to any. So I had to make a choice,” he wrote while posting the video.

In the next few lines, he shared how creating content is the “greatest honour and the only thing that actually fulfils” him. He also shared about getting DMs for the content he creates and people in real life who stop him in the streets to appreciate his videos.

“When it’s actually me thanking you for the immense love and support you show me. It will never be forgotten. This was not an easy choice, but as you can see, it was the one that made me happy. Excited to see what’s next for us,” he added and wrapped up his post.

Take a look at the entire post here:

The video was shared on February 22. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 7.6 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

How did Instagram users react to this video?

“It took me years to realise... you cannot possibly give your 100% to every single aspect of your life. But either way, I wish you so much good luck on your new journey,” posted an Instagram user. “I wish I could do the same but unfortunately I have bills to pay,” added another.

“It’s my first day at work and it’s raining and I want to quit immediately,” shared a third. “I quit my first ‘real job’ post-graduation after only 2 months. Sometimes you just know and can't look back,” joined a fourth. “I quit my job after five years of full dedication until I was sick and then realised it was not worth it at all. Now I'm relieved and happily looking for another one but with a different mindset and goals,” wrote a fifth.