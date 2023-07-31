Redditor quits job in 3 days, asks people if they overreacted

Every now and then, people take to social media to share about their workplaces. Many talk about how their managers have gone above and beyond to help them, while others have shared their ordeals and experiences that led them to leave their jobs. Now, another such story has gone viral on Reddit. A Redditor shared that they left their new workplace in three days and stated a few reasons for it. Here's why the Redditor left their job in three days. (Unsplash )

Why did the Redditor quit their job in three days?

This post was shared by user @QueenMangosteen just a few days ago. In the post, they explain that they started working for a company and left it in three days. They further mentioned a few reasons why they were scolded by their boss and what led to them quitting. They first wrote, "He questioned why I wasn't doing work when it was piling up. (He never assigned me any work, it was my colleague and mentor who assigned me work, which I was doing.)" They also shared that their boss called them slow and scolded them for not working overtime.

"He asked me, rather condescendingly, if I have a mental health condition (I said nothing I had been diagnosed with, which was the truth. He then accused me of skirting the topic and demanded an answer once again. I told him I had been prescribed antidepressants a long time ago and stopped taking them more than half a year ago. He told me I should have declared this to him during our interview so he could make the decision as to whether to hire me, despite the fact that he never asked me (he said he shouldn't have to ask me) and that I'm pretty sure that is against the law?)" added the Redditor.

Take a look at the full post shared by the Redditor here:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked close to 16,000 times. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on this.

Check out what people are saying about the Redditor who quit their job in three days here:

An individual wrote, "If you are treated this way as a new hire in training, he would have continued to treat you this way. He would have manipulated you to work harder and possibly off the clock. You did the right thing, good luck on your next job." A second added, "You trusted your gut and you were right to do so." A third wrote, "That’s the craziest thing about this. It was their third day. The first week at least of any new job you’re not doing much work. You’re getting on board, having introductory meetings with people, and getting your head around various processes. OP definitely made the right choice."

