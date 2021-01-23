Artist creates intricate origami samurai figure from a single paper sheet
Juho Könkkölä, an origami artist, recently took to Instagram to release images of his latest work, an origami samurai made using a single sheet of paper. And, to say that his creation is incredible amazing is an understatement.
“Samurai, 2021. Folded from a 95cm x 95cm sheet of Wenzhou paper. My first work of 2021, probably one of the most detailed designs from me so far. It took a long 3 month process to design and fold the character, I decided to put some of the other projects on hold to finish it. There were a lot of challenges to make it work, but I am satisfied with the results,” he wrote while sharing the images.
Take a look at the pictures and prepare to get amazed:
Since being shared, the post has received tons of responses from people. They couldn’t stop commenting on the artist’s amazing talent.
“I’m in love with this design,” wrote an Instagram user. Truth be told, so are we. “Ok, this is just ridiculously good. Truly amazing design,” shared another. “This is incredible! I admire your skill and patience!” said a third.
There were many who simply wrote "Wow" or “Amazing” to express themselves.
What do you think of the artwork?
