Astronaut’s video of aurora on Earth’s horizon captured from space wows people

A wonderful video showcasing aurora dancing on the horizon of Earth has left people stunned. Posted on Twitter, the video is so wonderful that it may make your jaw drop in wonder too. There is also a possibility that you will be tempted to watch the video more than once.

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti posted the video on Twitter. Her handle bio explains that she is “living & working aboard the International Space Station.”

“Aurorae! Do you know what makes the atmosphere glow? Electrically charged particles from the sun collide with air molecules. You can see them in the far northern and far southern regions of the Earth… do you know why?” she wrote while posting the video.

Aurorae! Do you know what makes the atmosphere glow? Electrically charged particles from the sun collide with air molecules. You can see them in the far northern and far southern regions of the Earth? do you know why? #MissionMinerva #Aurora #Earth @esa @esaspaceflight @ESA_EO pic.twitter.com/0H7PHcldyV — Samantha Cristoforetti (@AstroSamantha) June 12, 2022

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 45,000 views and counting. The post has also gathered nearly 1,500 likes. The video has also prompted people to post various comments.

“It is so beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user. Another comment when loosely translated from Italian read, “Wonderful! Thank you!” An individual while appreciating the clip posted, “So beautiful.”

