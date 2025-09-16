Australian CEO Anthony Heraghty sacked over relationship disclosure with ex-HR boss

The CEO of a major Australian retail company has been fired over allegations he had an affair with a senior staffer. Anthony Heraghty, the CEO of Super Retail Group, was terminated after the company’s board ruled on Tuesday that the information he shared about his relationship with the former head of human resources, Jane Kelly, was inadequate. The scandal first surfaced in April 2024.(Anthony Heraghty/LinkedIn)

“The Board made this decision after receiving new information from Mr Heraghty regarding his relationship with the company’s former Chief Human Resources Officer,” the retail giant said in a statement to investors, as per a report by SkyNews Australia.

“In light of this new information, the Board has concluded Mr Heraghty’s prior disclosures were not satisfactory,” the company added.

Super Retail Group includes some of Australia’s most recognisable brands, such as Rebel Sport, BCF, and Supercheap Auto.

It is unclear what information Heraghty had provided that led the board to terminate him.

CEO’s alleged affair with HR boss

The allegations of his relationship with the former HR boss first surfaced in April 2024 when two whistleblowers, former chief legal officer Rebecca Farrell and co-company secretary Amelia Berczelly, alleged they were bullied and harassed after raising complaints about the romance. The matter is currently before the Federal Court.

In recent court filings, reported by news.com.au, it was alleged that Berczelly observed Heraghty and Kelly enter the lobby of a Brisbane hotel together in June 2023. Another staff member has also alleged that they saw the CEO resting his hand on Kelly’s thigh while they were at a bar together in 2022.

Chief financial officer David Burns has been appointed interim CEO as the hunt for a permanent replacement begins. Super Retail’s board has cut all financial ties with Heraghty, slashing his unvested incentives.

The company’s shares dropped 2.6 per cent in early trading following the announcement, reflecting investor unease. Analysts also expressed surprise at the timing. “Clearly, new information has come to light, however we are surprised around the timing given how long it has been since these investigations were initiated,” E&P retail analyst Kade Madigan said, as per the outlet.

Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Notably, the development in Super Retail’s executive suite comes after another corporate scandal that recently went viral. In July, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot resigned after they were caught on a stadium “kiss cam” during a Coldplay concert - a clip that quickly lit up social media.