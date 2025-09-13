‘Don't listen to parents for career advice’: Mumbai CEO’s ‘unpopular opinion’ on LinkedIn goes viral

A CEO’s post about taking career advice from parents resonated deeply with LinkedIn users. The CEO argued that parents or their friends are not always updated enough to give career opinions to their children. The entrepreneur added that parents often share such advice because they want their kids to be “happy and secure.” The Mumbai CEO’s post has prompted a series of remarks, most of which agree with the entrepreneur. (Unsplash)

“Unpopular opinion,” the Mumbai CEO wrote, adding, “Don't listen to parents for career advice.” In the following lines, he explained what he meant by his remark.

“They aren't updated with the best career options. Neither are their friends who they base their opinions off. They only want you to be happy and secure. If you can assure that for yourself, they will come around.”

How did social media react?

An individual commented, “Wow! I just needed this so much. I remember my father and his friends decided on a career for me, which I still struggle to align with my niche or interest.” Another added, “Listen to them attentively, it makes them happy, and it’s your responsibility. But whether you follow their advice is entirely up to you.”

A third remarked, “True, parents may not always know the latest career paths. But they bring perspective on resilience, values, and long-term stability. The sweet spot is combining their wisdom with today’s opportunities.” A fourth wrote, “True! I never knew that after 4 years of being in the content ecosystem, my father would share my videos with his friends and family groups! Once someone said, ‘Maa bap tumhare sapno ke khilaf nhi hai vo bss tumhe gareeb nhi dekhna chahte’ (Parents are not against your dreams, they don’t want to see you end up in poverty.).”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)