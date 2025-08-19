Mumbai CEO recalls crying after firing 25 employees ‘back-to-back’: 'That day, I didn't feel like a leader'

A CEO’s post recalling one of the “darkest days” of his corporate career, when he had to fire several people one after another, has sparked a discussion on the emotional toll that leaders face while letting go of employees. A Mumbai CEO’s post about firing people has gone viral on LinkedIn. (LinkedIn/Sampark Sachdeva)

Mumbai-based CEO and founder Sampark Sachdeva posted on LinkedIn how he felt when, years ago, he was asked to fire 25 people “back-to-back.” He added that the management asked him to be “cold” and not show any emotions.

Sachdeva did what he was asked, but he remembered each employee he had to fire, including a single mom, a father-of-two, and an individual who told him, “Sir, you had hired me. You were here, so I stayed. Today, you are asking me to go, so I will go.”

Take a look at the post:

How did social media react?

An individual praised, “Leadership isn't easy, that's for sure. Salute to you for carrying their faces with you and using that experience to advocate for compassion in the corporate world. Leadership is indeed about decisions, but it's also about empathy and understanding.” Another remarked, “This is the hardest part that a leader has to go through with his/her team/employees. The person at the receiving end is upset, but the one who is conveying this message is brutally shattered inside and still has to sit with a poker face.”

A third expressed, “I have been on both sides of the table, and I know exactly how heavy it feels. No matter how often you go through it, such situations are never easy. They stay with you — not just as professional experiences, but as human memories.”

A fourth wrote, “Leadership is often portrayed as decisiveness and strength, but true leadership includes carrying the weight of difficult decisions with empathy.”