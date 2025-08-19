Chennai founder recalls returning to India from US with 90,000 in bank to launch startup: ‘No office. No investors’

A Chennai founder shared a LinkedIn post claiming he returned to India from the US after living abroad for 14 years to launch his startup. Vivek Thiruvengadam said that when he relocated with his family, including his 11-month-old baby, he only had “ ₹90,000 in the bank.” A Chennai founder talked about his journey from the US to India in a LinkedIn post. (LinkedIn/Vivek Thiruvengadam)

“14 years of American dreams packed into suitcases, ₹90,000 in the bank, an 11-month-old baby in my hands and I bought a one-way ticket from New York to Chennai on December 23rd, 2020. My wife looked at me like I had lost my mind,” Thiruvengadam wrote on LinkedIn, adding, “Because no big company was waiting for us in India. No office. No investors. No safety net. Just a laptop, internet connection, and the audacity to believe it would work.”

He then discusses the present, where he says his company, with a team of six, has ”transformed 750+ lives.” He is the founder and CEO of a sustainable fitness company for working professionals.

A Chennai founder's post on LinkedIn. (LinkedIn/Vivek Thiruvengadam)

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Rock bottom isn't the end, it's the foundation, this approach will teach us what comfort never will.” Another asked, “I am a bit confused. Do you mean that after staying in the US for 14 years, you were left with just ₹90,000? Can you elaborate on what happened?” Thiruvengadam responded, “No, that was what was left on my Indian bank account when I started my business or when there is no paid salary. I had emergency funds that I had planned to save before starting my journey.”

A third remarked, “Incredible story! Taking a leap like that with no safety net is true courage. It shows that the scariest thing isn’t starting small or growing big—it’s staying stuck. Thanks for inspiring others to make their move!” A fourth wrote, “Leaving the safety net behind... that hits close to home. I moved continents for a role once, no guarantees, just belief. Scary? 100%. Worth it? Every time.”

Who is Vivek Thiruvengadam?

According to his LinkedIn bio, Thiruvengadam completed his bachelor’s degree from the University of Madras in 2003 and then obtained several certifications in Clinical Nutrition.

He started his career in 2004 as a software engineer in Chennai and worked in various roles across various industries for the next few years. Finally, he started his own company nearly five years ago.