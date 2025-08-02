‘80-hour weeks aren’t extreme': Indian founder in San Francisco backs 14-hour workdays

An Indian entrepreneur based in San Francisco has sparked a discussion around hustle culture and the realities of modern entrepreneurship after offering a glimpse into her daily work routine. Neha Suresh, the founder, shared a fast-forwarded video on X (formerly Twitter) featuring herself and her co-founder, Akash, working quietly at separate desks in a minimalist home office. An Indian founder’s intense take on work ethic stirred online discussion,(X/Neha_Suresh_M)

(Also read: Indian startup employee says toxic culture, work till 2:30 am led to heart attack)

Alongside the video, Suresh shared her thoughts on the level of commitment required to build a successful company. "If you're not spending 14+ hours a day working on your dream you're ngmi. You can’t build a world-changing product on 9 to 5 energy. 80-hour weeks aren’t extreme. It's baseline," she wrote.

Check out the post here:

The post, clearly aimed at fellow founders and aspiring entrepreneurs, quickly gained traction online, amassing over 38k views and prompting mixed reactions from users.

Internet reacts

In the comments section, while some users admired Suresh's dedication and drive, others raised concerns about whether such a lifestyle is realistic or sustainable for everyone. One user wrote, “I love the passion and dedication you bring to your dreams, Neha, though I'm not sure that working 14 hours a day is sustainable for everyone. Maybe world-changing products can be built on different kinds of energy — not just the 9 to 5 or 80-hour kind.”

(Also read: Indian founder cancels ₹22LPA job offer over candidate’s LinkedIn remarks: ‘Derogatory towards religious communities’)

Another user showed support, writing, “I agree with your baseline.” Several others left brief messages of encouragement, including “Super effort,” “Good job, keep it up,” and “Nice space.” Another reflective comment referenced Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s views on hard work, stating, “Narayana Murthy isn't wrong when you are working on your own dream.”