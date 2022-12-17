Barbie trailer launches, excited fans take over social media to share reactions

The teaser of Greta Gerwig's Barbie was released on Friday, and since the launch, fans have taken over social media to express their views. Barbie, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, is highly anticipated. On the basis of its impressive star cast and set photos, the movie has been generating a lot of hype and building interest. The trailer features bright costumes, some musical numbers, and an exciting backdrop that perfectly matches Barbie's theme.

Since the trailer came out, people couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to share their thoughts.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

A user tweeted that 2023 is the year of the 'unapologetic pink era.'

this frame from the Barbie movie teaser trailer is my entire reason for getting through 2023. unapologetic pink era is NOW 💅🏽👱🏽‍♀️💄💋🛍️💖 pic.twitter.com/E2Bx9mUA5g — ambrr ❄️ (@mbrleigh) December 15, 2022

A few Twitter users also joked that they will be buying tickets to the new Avatar movie just to watch the full Barbie trailer.

me going to see avatar but really just to see the barbie teaser pic.twitter.com/j5JGt4rraS — Kenzie Vanunu ⚡️🦴 (@kenzvanunu) December 15, 2022

me after the Barbie movie trailer plays before avatar 😭 pic.twitter.com/fV7FoYXOw3 — jonathan 🤠 (@Jonyboyyy16) December 15, 2022

A fan appreciated the trailer's beginning scene and tweeted this.

The way that opening actually represents how the reason Barbie was created was to allow girls to imagine themselves as more than just mothers https://t.co/bhsTRi1MdE pic.twitter.com/4HafL9DuNY — Ash ⚡️ (@H3YD4V3) December 16, 2022

One Twitter user even shared that she has been playing with Barbie since she was four years old and cannot contain her excitement after seeing the trailer.

Too many people in the quotes saying “it’s not that serious” on my Barbie tweets. Me and that 11.5” plastic white girl go WAY BACK. It’s not for you, babe. — bobbi hosts ✨The Afternoon Special✨ (@hiimbobbi) December 16, 2022

The Barbie movie is all set to be released on July 23, 2023.