‘Bawaal is tone-deaf’: Twitter angered over Auschwitz analogy in Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s film

Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, released on July 21 has sparked anger among people. Many are calling the film ‘insensitive’ because of a dialogue which mentions an Auschwitz-related analogy. In the film, a couple’s struggles from their failing marriage have been compared to the horrific crimes against humanity faced by the Jews in Auschwitz, Nazi Germany's largest concentration camp. People didn’t hold back while sharing their opinions about the film in general and this dialogue in particular. The image is from Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s film Bawaal. (Twitter/@varundvn)

The Auschwitz reference in the film also prompted many to ask questions about how it received a green light from the production. Just like this individual who wrote, “Should we not have creative accountability somewhere, some boundaries in basic human decency? How can a script like Bawaal be green-lit? It is horrendously tone deaf and grossly wrong at every level. Saying ‘Auschwitz’ in the same breath as relationships made me want to hurl”.

What is the plot of the film Bawaal?

Bawaal tells the story of protagonist, Ajay ‘Ajju’ Dixit, played by Varun Dhawan, and his love interest in the film Nisha, essayed by Janhvi Kapoor. It revolves around a journey that the couple takes in areas affected by World War II in Europe. The part that has left people in disbelief is when they visit Auschwitz. Not just that, they also imagine themselves being suffocated in the concentration camp inside the gas chambers.

What are your thoughts on this analogy of a concentration camp used in the recently released Hindi film Bawaal?

