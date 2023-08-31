News / Trending / Bride and her friends steal the show with their dance to London Thumakda

Bride and her friends steal the show with their dance to London Thumakda

ByVrinda Jain
Aug 31, 2023 06:44 PM IST

The dance video has gone viral over social media. Many people said that they loved their performance.

A bride and her friends' amazing dance to London Thumakda has taken over social media by storm. Many people have expressed how they loved their performance.

Snapshot of the bride and her friends dancing to London Thumakda. (Instagram/@anuradhajha_)
Snapshot of the bride and her friends dancing to London Thumakda. (Instagram/@anuradhajha_)

The clip was shared on Instagram by the handle @anuradhajha_. It opens to show the bride and her friends in a practice session. The reel then transitions to the wedding day, where the bride runs to her girl gang to perform to the song London Thumakda. In the caption of the post @anuradhajha_ wrote, “Pov: I have the BEST people in my life.” (Also Read: Woman's fiery dance to Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa will make your jaw drop)

Watch the dance video of the bride and her friends here:

This video was shared on June 21. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 91,000 times. Many have also left comments on the video and shared how they loved the performance.

Here’s what people are saying about this dance video:

An individual wrote, "Never seen such a graceful dance by a bride wearing such a heavy lehenga." A second commented, "Such a beautiful choreography."

"Outstanding performance," posted a third. A fourth said, "Best transition." A fifth shared, "Such amazing transition!"

About the song London Thumakda

This song is from the 2014 film Queen. It is picturised on Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. London Thumakda has been sung by Labh Janjua, Sonu Kakkad, and Neha Kakkar. Anvita Dutt wrote the song while Amit Trivedi composed it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out