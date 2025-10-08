Canada marine park threatens to kill 30 beluga whales if emergency government funding isn’t approved

A defunct marine park in Ontario has sparked outrage after threatening to euthanise its remaining 30 beluga whales unless the Canadian government provides emergency funding by Tuesday night. Beluga whales swim in a tank at Marineland amusement park in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, June 9, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

Government blocks whale transfer to China

Marineland, the now-closed aquatic theme park in Niagara Falls, claimed it has run out of money to care for the animals after Fisheries Minister Joanna Thompson rejected its plan to send them to Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, an aquarium in Zhuhai, China, The New York Times reported.

Thompson denied the export permit, stating that approving the move would mean the whales would “continue to remain in captivity and exploited for entertainment.” The minister said she could not “in good conscience approve an export that would perpetuate the treatment these belugas have endured.”

In a letter sent to federal officials last Friday, Marineland said that without a response by the deadline, it would be forced to assume its pleas had been rejected — warning that the whales’ deaths would be “a direct consequence of the minister’s decision.”

‘Not the government’s responsibility’

Thompson hit back on Monday, criticising the park for poor planning and refusing to provide funding. “The fact that Marineland has not planned for a viable alternative despite raising these whales in captivity for many years, does not place the onus on the Canadian government to cover your expenses,” she wrote in her response, according to The New York Times.

The fisheries minister said her decision aligns with Canada’s 2019 “Free Willy” law, which bans breeding or using whales and dolphins for entertainment. The legislation has been widely credited with ending Marineland’s operations after 60 years, as visitor numbers dropped sharply and the park struggled financially.

History of animal welfare controversies

Marineland has faced repeated allegations of animal neglect and mistreatment. Since 2019, 20 whales — including one orca — have died at the facility, according to the Canadian Press. In August 2024, the park was fined for keeping three black bears in cramped cages without adequate water.

Animal rights groups have condemned Marineland’s latest ultimatum. “Threatening to kill all their animals if they don’t get emergency funding is just repugnant,” said Melissa Matlow, a Toronto-based animal welfare advocate.

Camille Labchuk, executive director of Animal Justice, said Marineland had “a moral obligation to fund the future care of these animals,” calling its threat “reprehensible.”

World Animal Protection has urged the provincial government to intervene and seize the belugas to ensure they receive proper care.

“This is the last generation of whales and dolphins that will ever have to suffer again in Canada,” Matlow added.