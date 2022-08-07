Cat complains about tomcat to its human, pleads to punish him. Watch funny video

A video that not only shows a cat complaining about a tomcat to its human but also pleading to punish him has gone viral online. The video, originally posted by an Instagram page dedicated to the cats named Nelly and Gilbert a year ago, has been reshared recently by the Insta page Cats of Instagram. The clip opens with a text insert, "I need a serious conversation with you." What follows next is hilarious and has left netizens laughing out loud. There are chances that the video may leave you chuckling too.

"She is always gossiping about servant Gilbert," read the caption posted along with the video. The video shows Nelly complaining to her human about how Gilbert pushed her and ate her food. The video then shows Gilbert defending himself, saying, "Stop being so dramatic. You were in my way, oh mighty Queen." We won't spoil your fun by giving away anything further.

Watch the video below to know the punishment that Nelly pleaded for Gilbert:

The video, originally posted in September 2021, was reshared two days ago. It has received more than 1.2 million views and over 68,000 likes.

The Instagram page, that originally posted the video, commented, "A talkative Queen." "Hilarious," posted an Instagram page dedicated to a cat named Amigo. "A queen should be kinder to her servant, your majesty," read a third.

"This convo is so good," posted an individual with a laughing emoticon. "What a drama queen, I love her," expressed another. An Instagram user commented, "She is a beautiful queen though!" "Oh goodness! She looks just like our George, who BTW, thinks he is royalty also," shared another.