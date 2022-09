Co-founder’s post on candidate refusing job offer after accepting it sparks debate

A post by EaseMyTrip co-founder Prashant Pitti has started a debate on Twitter about the duration of notice periods at work places. In his post, Pitti shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp text showing a conversation between him and a candidate who was supposed to join his company.

“Someone pls solve this hiring issue. This is hugely prevalent & ends up wasting so much time & resource. Once a candidate accepts offer-letter, companies wait for months & reject all other potential candidates. But the candidate decides on the very last day that they won't be joining,” he shared. The picture he posted shows the candidate declining the offer citing that they have received a better opportunity. It also shows a response to the candidate’s text.

Pitti, while replying to his own tweet, also expressed, “Many people falsely equating this to employers firing people. Firing and quitting happens all the time. Real equalizer would be, if employers also start to offer-letter and then on joining-date say NO to candidates, as they found better employees! Would this be acceptable? Big NO,” he added.

“Also it's very common, 25-40% of the hired candidates, say they won't be joining at the last minute. And it's not just the juniors, happening at senior level equally. If this is happening to an org as big as ours; I can't even fathom what's happening at newly launched startups!” he tweeted.

Would this be acceptable? Big NO — Prashant Pitti (@ppitti) September 1, 2022

If this is happening to an org as big as ours; I can't even fanthom what's happening at newly launched startups! — Prashant Pitti (@ppitti) September 2, 2022

The share ended up sparking a debate among people. While some agreed with Pitti’s comments, others had their own views. Many shared that the problem starts with the long duration of notice periods set by the companies.

Sir with due respect, every person like you maybe is working for their personal growth. Wouldn't you have taken up the opportunity? Communication should be there, but a big brand like yours will anyways find someone. The ball is always in your court. — Amrit Santlani (@Amritsantlani11) September 7, 2022

Every candidate is likely to be exploring multiple opportunities parallelly and all of them operating at different speeds. What would be the ideal thing to do if he/she receives a better offer after accepting one?

Better than resigning after 1-2 months. — Gaurav Tiwari (@gauravt168) September 1, 2022

The simple solution is reducing the notice periods to the minimum that’s needed. Documented processes that keep handovers short. — Chetan Divekar (@DivekarChetan) September 1, 2022

A few also shared their own experiences either as an employee or as an employer while reacting to the post. What are your thoughts on the post?

