Corporate couple ‘accidentally’ saves ₹30,000 a month after moving to Manali: ‘The saving was just a bonus’
A remote corporate couple shared how moving to Manali helped them save over ₹30,000 every month without trying.
A corporate couple’s decision to move to Manali for remote work has caught attention online after they shared how the shift unexpectedly helped them save more than ₹30,000 every month.
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Anjali, who runs a joint Instagram account with Naman under the name @anjali.aur.naman, shared a video explaining that the couple did not move to the hill town with the aim of cutting expenses. Instead, they wanted to experience slow travel while continuing their corporate jobs.
Remote work in the hills
In the clip, Anjali is heard saying, “We accidentally started saving over ₹30,000 every month without even trying. Hi, we are Anjali and Naman, a remote corporate couple living in Manali. We didn’t move here to save money; we moved here to experience slow travel while keeping our corporate jobs.”
She then explained how their monthly expenses changed after moving out of the city. “But here’s what happened: Our rent dropped from ₹45,000 to ₹28,000, ₹17,000 saved. No daily commute, that’s another ₹3,000. No office dinners, around ₹5,000. Fewer coffee runs and snacks, ₹2,500. And the biggest surprise: We stopped spending ₹5k to ₹6k every month trying to escape the city on weekends.”
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Anjali added that the financial benefit was not part of the original plan. “We didn’t choose remote work to spend less; we chose it to live differently. The saving was just a bonus.”
The video was shared with the caption, “Saved ₹30,000 living in Manali.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The video has so far received limited reactions, but it sparked a conversation around remote work, city expenses and the growing preference among some professionals for a slower lifestyle away from metro cities.
One user wrote, “But doesn’t it get too quiet in the evenings? Since I’ve lived in a metropolitan city all my life, I think I’m just used to the noise. I do agree that everyone needs some peace and quiet every now and then, but shifting my whole life to a remote village in Manali feels a little unrealistic for me.” Another said, “Saving ₹30,000 while living in Manali sounds like a dream many corporate employees secretly want.”
A third user commented, “City life makes you spend money just to recover from city life.” Another added, “This is the real benefit of work from anywhere, better lifestyle and lower expenses.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More