Corporate couple ‘accidentally’ saves ₹30,000 a month after moving to Manali: ‘The saving was just a bonus’

A corporate couple’s decision to move to Manali for remote work has caught attention online after they shared how the shift unexpectedly helped them save more than ₹30,000 every month. A corporate couple said they moved to Manali for slow travel, but ended up saving more than ₹30,000 every month. (Instagram/anjali.aur.naman)

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Anjali, who runs a joint Instagram account with Naman under the name @anjali.aur.naman, shared a video explaining that the couple did not move to the hill town with the aim of cutting expenses. Instead, they wanted to experience slow travel while continuing their corporate jobs.

Remote work in the hills In the clip, Anjali is heard saying, “We accidentally started saving over ₹30,000 every month without even trying. Hi, we are Anjali and Naman, a remote corporate couple living in Manali. We didn’t move here to save money; we moved here to experience slow travel while keeping our corporate jobs.”

She then explained how their monthly expenses changed after moving out of the city. “But here’s what happened: Our rent dropped from ₹45,000 to ₹28,000, ₹17,000 saved. No daily commute, that’s another ₹3,000. No office dinners, around ₹5,000. Fewer coffee runs and snacks, ₹2,500. And the biggest surprise: We stopped spending ₹5k to ₹6k every month trying to escape the city on weekends.”

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Anjali added that the financial benefit was not part of the original plan. “We didn’t choose remote work to spend less; we chose it to live differently. The saving was just a bonus.”

The video was shared with the caption, “Saved ₹30,000 living in Manali.”

Watch the clip here: