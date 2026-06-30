Hotel's wedding welcome board for Pakistani-Indian couple sparks intense outrage

An X post about a cross-border wedding between a Pakistani man and an Indian woman has triggered massive online outrage over an incorrect map. The groom's cousin shared a photo of the hotel’s welcome board, which featured an artwork of the Indian and Pakistani maps joined by a heart. However, social media users alleged that the Indian map was completely misrepresenting the nation's borders. A tweet about a wedding welcome board at a Pakistani hotel has gone viral. (Representational image). (Pexels)

“My cousin got married yesterday to a girl from India. The hotel came up with a beautiful greeting board,” an X user wrote and shared a picture.

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The photo shows a welcome board with “WELCOME TO OUR NIKKAH, Sumaiyah & Mohiz” written on it. The board further says, “And we created you in pairs (78:8). 28/06/2026.”

It is, however, the artwork on the board which has sparked outrage. The picture shows maps which are supposed to be those of Pakistan and India, with a line between them forming a love sign. Many, however, spotted that the map of India depicted on the board was incorrect.

What did social media say? Instantly, the post prompted angry remarks from social media users. An individual wrote, “This is NOT the map of India.” Another expressed, “That is a grossly wrong way of India. Please correct.”

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There were some who accused the hotel of deliberately putting an incorrect map on display. A third commented, “Despicable how the map of India is stolen. Y'all can get married to whatever garbage y'all want. Don't drag India's sovereignty into your miserable life.” A fourth posted, “Just look at the incorrect map of India.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)