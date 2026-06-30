Hotel's wedding welcome board for Pakistani-Indian couple sparks intense outrage
A tweet about a hotel putting up a board to welcome guests from Pakistan and India at a wedding has sparked outrage.
An X post about a cross-border wedding between a Pakistani man and an Indian woman has triggered massive online outrage over an incorrect map. The groom's cousin shared a photo of the hotel’s welcome board, which featured an artwork of the Indian and Pakistani maps joined by a heart. However, social media users alleged that the Indian map was completely misrepresenting the nation's borders.
“My cousin got married yesterday to a girl from India. The hotel came up with a beautiful greeting board,” an X user wrote and shared a picture.
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The photo shows a welcome board with “WELCOME TO OUR NIKKAH, Sumaiyah & Mohiz” written on it. The board further says, “And we created you in pairs (78:8). 28/06/2026.”
It is, however, the artwork on the board which has sparked outrage. The picture shows maps which are supposed to be those of Pakistan and India, with a line between them forming a love sign. Many, however, spotted that the map of India depicted on the board was incorrect.
What did social media say?
Instantly, the post prompted angry remarks from social media users. An individual wrote, “This is NOT the map of India.” Another expressed, “That is a grossly wrong way of India. Please correct.”
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There were some who accused the hotel of deliberately putting an incorrect map on display. A third commented, “Despicable how the map of India is stolen. Y'all can get married to whatever garbage y'all want. Don't drag India's sovereignty into your miserable life.” A fourth posted, “Just look at the incorrect map of India.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More