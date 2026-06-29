‘Direct threat to regional peace’: India slams Pakistan for attacks on Afghanistan

The Indian government has strongly condemned Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in several civilian casualties, including women and children. “This blatant act of aggression by Pakistan is an assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability,” read a statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday. Residents walk through the rubble after what Taliban officials said were Pakistani airstrikes a day earlier that killed civilians, including children, in the village of Mandokhail, Chamkani district, Paktia province, Afghanistan, on Monday, June 29, 2026. (Saifullah Zahir/AP Photo)

It added that the strikes show “Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its futile attempt to externalize internal failures through desperate acts of violence beyond its borders”.

“India conveys its condolences to Afghan families that have lost loved ones, prays for early recovery of those injured and reiterates its unwavering support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the MEA added.

What Taliban said Earlier, the Taliban-led Afghanistan government issued a "strong and resolute protest" to the Pakistani Charge d'Affaires in Kabul over airstrikes in eastern provinces that reportedly killed 36 civilians, including women and children, and injured 163 others.

According to a statement issued by the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X, the Afghan side summoned the Pakistani diplomat and conveyed its protest over what it described as a violation of Afghanistan's airspace and the bombing of civilian homes in Kunar, Paktia and Paktika provinces.

It further alleged that “Pakistan's invading military regime carried out airstrikes on the residential homes of civilians” in the affected regions, resulting in significant civilian casualties.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan considers these attacks a clear violation of international principles, humanitarian laws, and the national sovereignty of countries, and strongly condemns them,” it added.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry also accused Pakistan of blaming Afghanistan for its internal security challenges without presenting evidence, while alleging repeated military aggression across the border.

What Pakistan cited as reason Pakistan confirmed the strikes, with Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Sunday night stating that Islamabad's security forces had executed a "well-planned intelligence-based ground operation" alongside aerial strikes in the frontier zone.

The regional friction had sharply intensified after a Saturday night assault on the provincial headquarters of the Pakistan Sindh Rangers in Karachi's Gulistan-i-Jauhar locality. The Sindh police chief told Dawn that three Pakistani paramilitary personnel and three attackers were killed after militants rammed the main gate with a vehicle, triggering heavy gunfire and explosions.

An affiliate of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter faction of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the Karachi garrison breach, Al Jazeera reported.

(inputs from ANI)