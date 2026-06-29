Pakistan, mediator in US-Iran war, is now launching strikes in Afghanistan. Here's why

Pakistan, a key mediator behind the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the United States and Iran to end the war in West Asia, has killed at least 29 militants in Afghanistan, according to Islamabad, while the Taliban said overnight ground operations and airstrikes left at least 38 of its civilians dead and more than 160 injured. The renewed clashes come even as Pakistan rushed to mediate and announce a ceasefire between the US and Iran to end the war. (AFP/AP)

Pakistan's security forces launched a ground operation near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border late on Sunday before carrying out strikes on militant hideouts and safe havens, killing 29 fighters, information minister Attaullah Tarar said.

Fighting along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border has intensified over the past month after a short Eid ceasefire in March ended and mediation efforts by Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and China failed to produce results.

The renewed clashes come even as Pakistan rushed to mediate and announce a ceasefire between the US and Iran to end the war in West Asia, while continuing its military operations in Afghanistan.

Why is Pakistan launching strikes in Afghanistan? Pakistan has repeatedly claimed that its operations inside Afghanistan are a response to repeated militant attacks carried out on its territory.

The latest security operation came after an attack on the regional headquarters of the paramilitary Rangers in Karachi, where three soldiers were killed. Security personnel killed three attackers and arrested another suspect, whom the military identified as an injured Afghan national.

Militant attacks against Pakistan's police and security forces have surged in recent years. Officials have blamed the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and allied militant groups for most of the assaults.

Notably, the TTP operates separately from the Afghan Taliban but maintains close ties with the group, which returned to power in 2021.

Islamabad has repeatedly accused Kabul of providing shelter to militants responsible for planning attacks inside Pakistan. The Afghan Taliban reject the allegation, saying militancy is an internal issue for Pakistan.

Pakistan carries out strikes in Afghanistan The latest strikes mark another escalation between the neighbouring countries. They also come after weeks of fighting that began in February.

The Taliban administration said the airstrikes hit three eastern provinces, killing 36 civilians and injuring 163 others.

Pakistan's mediation in the US-Iran war Pakistan has emerged as a mediator in bringing Iran and the US to the negotiating table, leading to an agreement aimed at ending the war in West Asia.

The US and Iran signed a peace agreement called the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding", aimed at restoring peace in West Asia.

While Islamabad continues to facilitate talks between the US and Iran, it has claimed the security threat from militancy requires it to continue military operations in Afghanistan.

With inputs from agencies