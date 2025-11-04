Couple removed from flight after breakup drama turns chaotic: ‘All of Hong Kong knows your bad deeds’

A Hong Kong couple’s public dispute at Vietnam’s Da Nang International Airport spiralled out of control on Sunday night, forcing budget airline HK Express to remove both passengers before take-off. HK Express removed the couple over their public fight (Representational image)

The incident occurred ahead of Flight UO559, scheduled to depart for Hong Kong at 7.25 pm, according to a report in South China Morning Post. Videos circulating online captured the woman furiously confronting her boyfriend in the departure lounge, accusing him of visiting prostitutes and physically abusing her.

She claimed he had struck her “40 times” on October 1 and insisted she had “hospital records” from Gleneagles Hospital to prove it. “All of Hong Kong knows about your bad deeds,” she shouted as bystanders looked on.

Witnesses described the woman as visibly distressed and leaning over her seated partner while berating him. The man, who appeared calm but frustrated, tried to leave several times, only to be stopped. At one point, he allegedly countered that she had cheated and suffered from mental health issues.

Chaos moves into the cabin

When boarding began, the argument reignited inside the aircraft. The pair were seated separately, prompting the woman to demand a seat beside her boyfriend. When the crew was unable to accommodate her request, she became increasingly agitated and began arguing with three flight attendants.

The confrontation escalated when she shoved one of the crew members to the floor. The flight attendant cried out in pain but quickly stood up and urged her to “calm down.”

Passengers reported that the woman wept uncontrollably, claiming she was being “bullied” by airline staff and insisting her boyfriend was the one who had “done wrong.” Meanwhile, the man continued to deny her accusations, telling the cabin crew she was unstable.

Removal and delay

Cabin crew, assisted by ground staff, eventually escorted both passengers off the plane. The incident caused a significant delay. While early reports suggested a 35-minute setback, HK Express later confirmed that the flight departed one hour and 25 minutes late, finally landing in Hong Kong at 10.50 pm.

The airline, a low-cost subsidiary of Cathay Pacific Airways, later issued a formal statement praising its staff for their professionalism.

“Both passengers subsequently disembarked from the aircraft. Flight UO559 eventually departed after a delay of 1 hour and 25 minutes and arrived in Hong Kong at 10.50 pm.,” a company spokesperson said.

HK Express apologised to passengers for the inconvenience and reaffirmed that “all staff were trained to professionally handle a wide range of in-flight situations to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.”