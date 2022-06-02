Dad pays surprise visit to visually impaired son at school. Watch cute reaction

When children are at school, parents often miss them and think of what they might be doing at that very moment. This particular dad who shared a video on Instagram that has gone all kinds of viral shows how he missed his son who is visually impaired. As a result, he just went ahead and surprised his son named Rossy at school while he was walking back after lunch.

The video opens to show the boy walking back towards class after lunch, while his father records him to see his reaction as he calls out to his son. “He didn't see me and walked right past me. He brings me so much joy,” reads a part of the text insert in this video. There is a good chance that this video will brighten up your day as well just like it has done to various netizens.

“Had the opportunity to see my Rossy at school today. He was walking from lunch and I was waiting in his pathway! His excitement brought me happiness and I wanted to share it with y’all! He’s so sweet! He’s also not fully blind! Had to say that because of peoples crazy comments,” reads the caption that was shared along with this Instagram video.

Watch the video right here:

The video was posted on Instagram on May 18 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at this visually impaired boy's sweet reaction to his dad surprising him at school. It has also received more than a whopping 39.7 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user writes, “Awww his voice lit up.” “Precious moments. From day one you recognize your child’s voice. On a whole new level when your child recognizes your voiceIt's moments like this that makes it all worthwhile. He is so adorable,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “My heart can’t handle this. So sweet over here bawling like a baby.”

What are your thoughts on this adorable video showcasing this kid’s reaction to being surprised by his dad?