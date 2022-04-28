Dad tells baby daughter she's beautiful, he loves her. Watch her cute reaction

The bond between a parent and their child is always pure, innocent and one of the most loving ones that can ever exist. This video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going viral because of all the right reasons, shows one such moment. The video that involves a father and his cute little daughter sitting in their car and having a cute interaction, will definitely make you smile.

The video opens to show a baby girl sitting on her father's lap. The duo can be seen sitting on the driver's seat of a parked car. The father repeatedly tells his daughter that she is beautiful and pretty in order to affirm her faith in herself. Though she disagrees at first, she learns to believe in herself in the course of this brief video. The father also tells his daughter that he loves her.

The video that showcases the sweet bonding between a father and his daughter was shared on Instagram with a detailed caption. It reads, “Having a daughter is such a different feeling. I tell my baby girl every single day how much I love her and how beautiful she is. This video just melts my heart.” It was aptly accompanied with an emoji of a heart.

Watch the video right here:

The video was posted on Instagram on March 15. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 48,300 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various reactions.

An Instagram user wrote, “Something about this video that brings joy to me. Will definitely be one of my faves!” “Ugh, this warms my soul,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Melted my heart! How cute! You’re such a good dad!”

What are your thoughts on this video? Did you find it just as adorable as netizens did?