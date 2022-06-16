Daughter surprises father by announcing that she got into medical school. Watch

It is every parent's dream to see that children succeed in life. And with a parent’s support, every child can do whatever they want and scale new heights when it comes to achieving their goals. And that is exactly what can be seen in this one video that has been shared on Instagram by the page named Good News Movement. The video shows how a daughter surprises her father with her acceptance letter for medical school that she has definitely been dreaming about for a very long time. there is a good chance that this video will brighten your day and make you smile.

The video opens to show the daughter in the frame and she has her acceptance letter in her hand. She looks at her father and signals him to come towards her. He takes a look at her and takes the letter in his hand. As he reads it, he looks up in disbelief owing to the boundless happiness he feels. The duo then hug each other and celebrate this beautiful moment in their life that they will definitely cherish for years to come.

The video was shared with a caption that reads, “PROUD PAPA: Surprising her father with the news that she got into medical school. Keep the good news coming!” The video is enough to inspire anyone who is striving hard for their goals and for any parent or child to look back into their relationships with each other.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a day ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop praising this lovely moment and the dad’s adorable reaction. It has also received more than 1.2 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user writes, “Very happy for her! Proud supportive father is so important these days.” “Congratulations, young lady,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “I see a proud and happy dad, she's blessed to have him.”

What are your thoughts on this heartwarming video?