Daughter working abroad reunites with dad after three years. Watch emotional video

The videos that show people reuniting with their family members after a long time are always emotional to watch. Keep your tissues ready because this video posted on Instagram perfectly fits that category too. It shows a daughter meeting her father after three years. It is one of such videos that may leave you very emotional.

The video is posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement. “SURPRISE. Daughter returns home after living & working abroad for the past 3 years and surprises her dad outside his repair shop. What a sweet father, he doesn't want to get her shirt dirty,” they wrote while posting the video.

The clip shows the daughter slowly approaching her father who lets out a cry of joy upon seeing her. We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video to watch how he reacts.

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has amassed several likes. Till now, it has gathered more than 95,500 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also promoted people to post various comments.

“I cry every. Damn. Time. With these beautiful videos!” wrote an Instagram user. “I feel this on so many levels,” expressed another along with heart emoticons. “He didn’t want to get her dirty but I have a feeling she wouldn’t have cared one bit,” commented a third.

