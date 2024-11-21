Deepinder Goyal shares new update after outrage over zero salary job posting at Zomato

Under fire for sharing a job posting for a role which pays no salary, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has shared another update about hiring for the role of his Chief of Staff. Deepinder Goyal had shared a job posting on X for a Chief of Staff but added that the role will be unpaid for one year.(File)

In a post on X, Goyal revealed that Zomato has received over 10,000 applications for the role. This comes after the CEO was criticised on X for sharing that his future Chief of Staff will not be paid any salary for the first year of the job and would instead have to pay ₹20 lakh to Zomato as a donation to its Feeding India initiative.

In the new update, Goyal listed the type of people who have applied for the position. He said the applicants include people who have all the money, those who have some of the money, those who say they don’t have the money and those who really don’t have the money.

However, he said that a lot of the applications were “well thought through”. He also added that the application inbox will be closed by 6 pm today. “Stay tuned for Update 3,” he wrote.

Outrage over zero salary job

Internet was not pleased after Goyal said that he was looking for a Chief of Staff who was “down to earth”, had “zero entitlement” and would be willing to essentially pay for the privilege of working alongside hime. While he clarified that the chosen candidate would be paid the usual salary from the second year, he said that the decision would be made after the end of the first year. This new salary would exceed ₹50 LPA, he promised.

Many were shocked to see the CEO of one of India’s leading startups proposing a ₹20 lakh price for a job at his company, which they said automatically rejects millions of Indians who did not have such a large amount of cash lying around.

Others labelled it as an ‘unpaid internship’ and called Goyal out for setting a bad precedent for companies. “Asking 20L from little experience adds an artificial selection for rich kids with daddy's money. This means the candidate pool is of folks with high risk taking capacity but also possible that the candidate pool is of people quite distant from 'India',” one user wrote.