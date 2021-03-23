Delhi Police uses ‘pawri’ meme to remind everyone to wear masks

In a bid to remind people about the importance of wearing masks, Delhi Police has shared a special message on Twitter. The official Twitter account of DCP Central Delhi posted a picture of a doodle that is inspired by the ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ meme to share a message about wearing masks.

The doodle shows the rapid spread of the virus drawn along the lines of the viral meme. “Wear mask to protect yourself and stop the spread of Covid 19,” says the tweet shared along with the artwork.

Wear mask to protect yourself and stop the spread of Covid 19. pic.twitter.com/8js7AIbwTR — DCP Central Delhi (@DCPCentralDelhi) March 19, 2021

Posted on March 19, the tweet has collected over 2,600 likes and several comments from tweeple.

“Loved this tweet!” reads a comment on the tweet. “Information in a very creative way. Hats off to the creative thought,” wrote another. “This is a very creative and interesting way of driving home a point. Well done!” posted a third.

The artwork was created by Rajiv Banerjee, Vice President and Vertical Head, Corporate Communications, HDFC Bank. In a tweet, he mentioned drawing the cartoon on March 7 and had even posted it on LinkedIn.

The DCP Central Delhi Twitter handle also thanked Banerjee for the artwork.

Thank you Rajiv ji. Its simply awesome.

I am looking forward to many more such informative sketches which can help us win over the fight against COVID 19. — DCP Central Delhi (@DCPCentralDelhi) March 20, 2021

What do you think about the artwork?