IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Delivery driver catches kid who fell from 12th floor of building, hailed as hero
A video of the incident was posted on Twitter by Unicanal.(Twitter/@Unicanal)
A video of the incident was posted on Twitter by Unicanal.(Twitter/@Unicanal)
trending

Delivery driver catches kid who fell from 12th floor of building, hailed as hero

Nguyen Ngoc Manh, 31, rushed to help the save the child.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:59 PM IST

In a frightening incident, a child fell from the 12th floor balcony of a building in Vietnam. Thankfully, a delivery driver sprung into action and caught the child. A video of the incident has since made its way onto social media where people have praised the man for saving the child’s life and ailed termed him a hero.

The incident reportedly took place in Hanoi on Sunday. In the video, posted on Twitter by Unicanal, the child can be seen dangling from the balcony. Seconds later, she is seen falling down as shocked neighbours scream in fright.

However, Nguyen Ngoc Manh, 31, who was sitting in his truck waiting to deliver a package, noticed the child hanging off the balcony and rushed to help her.

“Everything happened within a minute. I didn't understand how I could scale the roof that quickly. I couldn’t believe I saved the girl’s life,” he told VN Express International. "I scaled the wall and saw that she could fall onto the metallic roof of the house used to store electric generators for the complex, so I tried to climb on top of it. I made it, but couldn’t stand firmly as the roof was crooked," he added.


The child was rushed to National Children's Hospital where doctors are treating her for a dislocated hip, reports VN Express International.

The clip has since collected several reactions from people on Twitter who have thoroughly praised Manh and hailed him as a hero.

“Totally AMAZING. Brought tears to my eyes. Not only is he a hero but her Guardian Angel, God bless them both. And parents watch you babies!” commented a Twitter user. “Super hero. Well done man, you deserve a medal,” wrote another.

Manh, who suffered a sprain in his arm, believes anyone in his place would have done the same thing.

"I don’t see myself as a hero. I just want to do good," he told VN Express International.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video
Close
Liza standing at her stand made up of bright pink and yellow wooden crates. (MightyCause.com/Lemonadeforliza)
Liza standing at her stand made up of bright pink and yellow wooden crates. (MightyCause.com/Lemonadeforliza)
trending

7-year-old girl helps to fund her own brain surgery through lemonade stand

AP, Homewood, Alabama
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:53 PM IST
Liza was still in the hospital after suffering two major seizures when she came up with the idea to help out with a lemonade stand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A video of the incident was posted on Twitter by Unicanal.(Twitter/@Unicanal)
A video of the incident was posted on Twitter by Unicanal.(Twitter/@Unicanal)
trending

Delivery driver catches kid who fell from 12th floor of building, hailed as hero

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Nguyen Ngoc Manh, 31, rushed to help the save the child.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A picture of children playing with the toy set. (Fisher-Price - Twitter/@drewharwell )
A picture of children playing with the toy set. (Fisher-Price - Twitter/@drewharwell )
trending

Tweet about ‘home office’ toy set sparks mixed reactions on Twitter

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:51 PM IST
The tweet describing the set as “bleak” was posted along with pictures of the toy set pieces.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The clip is 21 seconds of pure adorableness as many on Reddit have commented. (Reddit/tejasmirashi)
The clip is 21 seconds of pure adorableness as many on Reddit have commented. (Reddit/tejasmirashi)
trending

Child tries chocolate milk for the first time, is instantly a fan. Watch

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:26 AM IST
The kid's reaction while trying chocolate milk is beyond delightful.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The alligator being measured. (Facebook/Torrie Heathcoat)
The alligator being measured. (Facebook/Torrie Heathcoat)
trending

Florida couple returns home, finds 7 foot alligator in garage. Watch

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:08 AM IST
“I will never forget that moment of fear,” Fort Myers resident Torrie Heathcoat wrote on Facebook.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Dolly Parton getting the vaccine.(Twitter/@dolly parton)
The image shows Dolly Parton getting the vaccine.(Twitter/@dolly parton)
trending

Dolly Parton’s rendition of Jolene encourages people to take the shot

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:16 PM IST
In the clip, Parton can be seen singing Jolene while changing the word Jolene into vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the Tom cat rug.(Twitter/@nellaf)
The image shows the Tom cat rug.(Twitter/@nellaf)
trending

Netizens are swooning over this Tom cat rug crafted by an artist from Florida

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:16 PM IST
People absolutely loved the idea and expressed their eagerness to buy the fun rug.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is a screenshot of the clip shared by Sameera Reddy.(Instagram/@reddysameera)
The image is a screenshot of the clip shared by Sameera Reddy.(Instagram/@reddysameera)
trending

Sameera Reddy hilariously describes boring Zoom calls with video of daughter

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:02 PM IST
The clip shows little Nyra paying attention to a book her brother is reading but suddenly breaking into dance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image was shared by Ratan Tata on Instagram.(Instagram/@ratantata)
The image was shared by Ratan Tata on Instagram.(Instagram/@ratantata)
trending

Ratan Tata shares tribute for Tata Group founder, post garners praise

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:47 PM IST
The post is a tribute to Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group, on his birth anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamna Imran, a beauty blogger from US, recently went viral online for her striking resemblance to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Aamna Imran, a beauty blogger from US, recently went viral online for her striking resemblance to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
trending

Aishwarya doppelganger: Exhilarated to be compared to ‘world’s most beautiful woman’

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Aamna Imran, the latest Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lookalike, is a US-based medic and beauty blogger who has grown up watching the actor’s films such as Devdas and Mohabbatein.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women sit in a car as they watch a screening of the Sudanese European Film Festival at an outdoor, drive-through cinema for visitors, adhering to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Khartoum, Sudan February 28, 2021. Picture taken February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah(REUTERS)
Women sit in a car as they watch a screening of the Sudanese European Film Festival at an outdoor, drive-through cinema for visitors, adhering to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Khartoum, Sudan February 28, 2021. Picture taken February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah(REUTERS)
trending

People in Sudan enjoy movies in drive-in cinema. See pics

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:44 AM IST
About 100 vehicles gathered in a Khartoum parking lot across from giant screens showing Sudanese and European films on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The python was rescued by officials of Dabgram forest range.(ANI)
The python was rescued by officials of Dabgram forest range.(ANI)
trending

Forest officials rescue 13-foot-long Burmese python near Siliguri

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:22 AM IST
The snake took shelter in a water pipe beside a road near Fulbari area in Siliguri.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"On #WorldWildlifeDay, I salute all those working towards wildlife protection," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.(Twitter/@narendramodi)
"On #WorldWildlifeDay, I salute all those working towards wildlife protection," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.(Twitter/@narendramodi)
trending

World Wildlife Day 2021: PM Modi lauds rise in big cat population

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi highlighted that India is seeing a steady rise in the population of various animals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Smriti Irani with Sheru.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
The image shows Smriti Irani with Sheru.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
trending

Smriti Irani’s hilarious caption for pic with pet dog leaves netizens in splits

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:51 AM IST
While some expressed their appreciation for Irani’s sense of humour, others showered their love for the adorable Sheru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cockatoo’s groovy moves and head-bobbing paired with the man’s carefree dance is enough to make anyone smile widely.(Instagram/@kristin_sitova)
The cockatoo’s groovy moves and head-bobbing paired with the man’s carefree dance is enough to make anyone smile widely.(Instagram/@kristin_sitova)
trending

Cockatoo’s happy dance with human on country music is all you need to see today

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:14 PM IST
The clip starts with Audrey and her human dancing freely to the song Drop ‘Em Out by Wheeler Walker Jr.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP