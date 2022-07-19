Dog’s journey from being a stray in Greece to finding forever home in England is heartwarming

A story of a stray from Greece finding his forever home in England is melting hearts online. Once you know about how the pooch ended up choosing its human who was on a vacation, you may get a bit emotional too.

The dog’s pet mom Maddy Kimberley shared the story on her Instagram. Though a series of posts, she explained how she met the pooch while on vacation at Crete in Greece. Initially, she started spending time with the dog and shared how she absolutely fell in love with the fur of ball. She was staying at an Airbnb apartment during her vacation. A vet staying in the same apartment also treated the dog for fleas and ticks. However, soon her vacation came to an end and she had to leave for her home in England. It was decided that the vet, who hailed from Germany, would take the dog back with him before she leaves the place.

The dog lying in sunlight while in Greece.(Instagram/@sailorandscout)

The adorable dog getting some pets.(Instagram/@sailorandscout)

The dog before flying to Germany with the vet.(Instagram/@sailorandscout)

The woman's last picture with the dog at Greece.(Instagram/@sailorandscout)

Kimberley, soon after getting back home, started missing the pooch. However, since she didn’t get the vet’s number, she couldn’t do anything to get the dog back. Soon something wonderful happened. She received a text from the vet, who had her number. And, here’s how the conversation went:

Vet's message to the woman.(Instagram/@sailorandscout)

Woman's reply to the vet.(Instagram/@sailorandscout)

Finally, things took a happy turn and Kimberley, along with her partner, drove to Germany to get back the dog she fell in love with.

Kimberley also posted a video giving a quick recap of the incident and shared how they named the dog Dobby. “Three weeks with him. We adopted our little stray dog from Crete 3 weeks ago! We drove to Germany to pick him up after falling in love with him on holiday…So far he’s settling in well - he’s such a sweet boy - but he’s got separation anxiety which means he needs to be next to me 24/7 (Yep he follows me to the toilet) I think he’s worried we’re going to leave him again. Meet Dobby,” she wrote.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has gathered over a million views. The video has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments. “Love love love this. We’ve adopted 11 dogs over the years and it’s the most magical thing,” posted an Instagram user. “Well I hope you gave him a sock, otherwise how is he supposed to know he doesn't need to follow you to the toilet?” joked another. “Such a heartwarming story,” expressed a third. “This made me cry, thank you for saving this lovely doggo,” wrote a fourth.