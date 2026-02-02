‘Don’t shame GenZ for switching jobs': Anupam Mittal's career advice sparks discussion

Anupam Mittal, Shark Tank India judge and founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, has sparked a discussion online after urging people to stop criticising Gen Z professionals for frequently switching jobs. He shared his perspective in a LinkedIn post that quickly drew attention online. According to Mittal, job-hopping can be a valuable phase of self-discovery. (LinkedIn/Anupam Mittal)

“Let’s stop shaming GenZ for switching jobs,” Mittal wrote, pushing back against what he described as a growing tendency among “career gurus” to judge young professionals in their early 20s for moving roles too often.

According to Mittal, job-hopping can be a valuable phase of self-discovery. “Early in our career, we’re discovering our passion. We’re ‘dating’ industries, roles & cultures to find what vibes,” he said, adding that young workers should not feel guilty about leaving roles that don’t feel right. “If you not feeling it, move. Don’t feel bad about it. This is the time to explore,” he said. However, he emphasised that this flexibility should not become a long-term habit.

Calling it a “big but,” Mittal explained that once professionals identify the right path, they must “stop bouncing & start consolidating.” He revealed that while hiring for senior leadership roles, he often rejects resumes that lack at least one four-to-five-year stint.

“Usually, one cannot see the consequences of their own decisions in 12 months,” he wrote, outlining how the first year is spent learning, the second executing, and the third managing outcomes while scaling successes.

Mittal also proposed a timeline for young professionals: explore aggressively between the ages of 21 and 24, then commit to a company for at least four years after turning 25.

“If you want to be a Founder or a CEO, you need to prove you can stay in the kitchen when it gets hot,” he added, noting that while it takes about a year to understand a job, “three to five” are needed to truly understand an industry.