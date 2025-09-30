‘Dreams do come true’: Woman narrates how she overcame struggles to achieve her police dream

A woman Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has captured the internet’s attention with a deeply personal Instagram post, recounting her journey from a life confined within household walls to realising her dream of donning the police uniform. A woman shared how she rose from daily chores and struggles to become a police officer.(Instagram/anjuyadav_dsp)

Sharing a collage of two images — one of herself in traditional attire and the other in her police uniform — Anju Yadav narrated her extraordinary struggle to overcome both social and personal barriers.

In her heartfelt Hindi note, translated into English, Yadav revealed how far she had come. “When the first picture was taken, there was no hope of becoming something and I had never even heard of the word DSP. I was just a woman who spent her days doing household chores from morning till night, waiting for the next day to arrive,” she wrote. She spoke of tired eyes, a life bound by restrictions, and a time when even talking about dreams was treated as a crime.

Struggles and sacrifices

Yadav candidly described how women in many villages and poor households are not even considered entitled to dream. If they dare, she said, they must be ready to face taunts, abuse, violence or even the threat of being sent back to their parents’ home. “In such an environment, I dared to dream. My dream was small, just to raise my son and myself with dignity. But the price was huge. My parents, my son and I had to endure a long struggle,” she wrote.

She explained how her journey was filled with pain, humiliation and threats, but eventually it gave birth to a new life — one of freedom, dignity and self-respect. “This freedom did not come overnight. It took years, slowly and painfully. But eventually, love, respect and dignity began to come my way. That is how I moved from the woman in the first picture to the woman in the second one,” she said.

Dreams do come true

Her post concluded with a powerful message: “Dreams do come true. If you put your heart and soul into them, one day everything changes. For women, the path is harder, the time longer, but change does arrive.”

Check out the post here:

Public reaction

The post has crossed two lakh views and has drawn an overwhelming response. One user commented, “Your journey is nothing short of inspiring.” Another wrote, “You are a true role model for countless women.” A user said, “Reading this gave me goosebumps, salute to your courage.” One more added, “This is the kind of story that restores faith in hard work.”