Dubai woman surprises mother with Emirates business class flight, calls it 'experience of a lifetime'

Famous social media influencer Linda Andrade, popularly known as the "Original Dubai Housewife", is back in the spotlight, this time for a heartfelt video featuring her mother.

Andrade, who is known for sharing clips of her opulent lifestyle and high-end shopping sprees in Dubai, posted a video on Instagram showing her surprising her mother with an Emirates business class flight. “Doing this with my mom who’s literally my bestie was the experience of a lifetime. Who better to go with than your mom,” Andrade wrote in the caption.

In the video, Andrade shared the deeper reason behind the gesture, revealing that her mother had endured “the worst year of her life” following the death of Andrade’s brother two months ago. “I wanted to create new happy memories for her,” the text on the video reads.

“It’s their first time living too. Take care of your parents. One day the money will come back but the memories are for the rest of your life. Mom deserves the world,” Andrade added.

Watch the video below:

The video captures Andrade’s mother’s reaction as she realises she will be travelling business class. “How much did you pay?” she asks in disbelief, later calling her daughter “dummy” and “insane” in a mix of shock and affection. The mother-daughter duo are then seen enjoying their meal aboard Emirates before settling in for a nap.

Social media reactions

Social media users flooded the comments section, with many praising the heartwarming gesture.

“so sweet and mashallah she looks amazing!!” one user wrote. “This brought tears to my eyes. You can tell she has the most pure soul,” commented another.

“So true ..they deserve the world and more,” said a third user. “The happiness on her face is priceless. May Allah keep her smiling like this always and grant both of you more success, more ease, and more beautiful moments together,” added one user.