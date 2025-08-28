Indian billionaire in Dubai says 'you must have the ability to literally work 24/7'

Sunny Varkey, the Indian-born chairman of Dubai-based GEMS Education, has reignited the debate on work-life balance after making a bold statement: to achieve success, one must have the ability to work 24/7. Varkey’s statement has sparked widespread discussion online.(gemseducation.com)

In a candid conversation with Emirati podcaster Anas Bukhash, Varkey opened up about his remarkable journey from humble beginnings to becoming the head of one of the largest private education groups in the world. The billionaire reflected on how determination, discipline, and relentless passion shaped his path to success.

In one of the segments, when Bukhash asked if someone could truly be successful and still maintain work-life balance, Varkey admitted that achieving both is not easy. “One should definitely try to maintain a balance,” he said. However, he added a thought-provoking perspective - “If I work eight hours like everybody else, I won’t be successful,” he said.

“One must have the passion, and then you must have the ability to literally work 24/7” to achieve success, the billionaire stated.

Indian billionaire on work-life balance

Further, Varkey emphasized that his achievements were not accidental but the result of a lifestyle built on hard work and persistence. Sharing insights into his success mantra, he explained that building a global business with purpose demands extraordinary commitment.

“I worked almost 24/7. Today, I work 24/7, literally. And the team works with me on the same level and same pace. It would be good if one could have a work-life balance, but it won’t be very easy. It’s just difficult,” he said.

“Somebody has to work hard to achieve things. Nobody gives you a free hand in today’s world, nobody.. You have to work hard, but sometimes it’s difficult to have a work-life balance,” the billionaire stated.

Social media reactions

Varkey’s statement has sparked widespread discussion online, with many questioning whether constant hustle should remain the gold standard for professional success. While some praised his honesty about the sacrifices behind his achievements, others argued that glorifying a 24/7 work mentality sets unrealistic expectations and undermines well-being.

“Modern day slavery! It’s crazy that he’s promoting and encouraging people to work this much and totally ignoring the mental well being of the person,” one user wrote.

“He doesn't come.from a humble family. His parents were the founders of Our Own English High School in UAE. They taught english to the kids of royal family. He must have passion for sure but he had a platform to begin with, connections, exposure, business insight with first hand experiences, parents had connections with royal families. He did not have to worry about rentals. He was able to focus on major things because he had a back. He never had to worry about losing a job which many face in thi economy. May of us work multiple jobs literally 24/7 because al of us have that One dream project and Passion. So with due respect, you had all the luxuries before you stepped in and you are a billionaire with the most expensive schooling system because it is more of a brand noe instead of education!” commented another.

“Do not normalize working 24/7,” remarked a third user.

“Hard work is one thing, but let’s be real — the path was cleared for you long before you took a single step. Respect to those who build from nothing, because that’s where the real grind is,” wrote another.