Indian billionaire roasted for video mocking 9-to-5 grind: ‘Don't show it to your employees’

Indian billionaire and industrialist Harsh Goenka is being mocked on social media for his latest post dissing 9-to-5 jobs. In his post, he said that getting stuck in an employee's role is a "trap" that can overtake a person's life entirely. However, the Internet isn't too happy with the tweet and asked him if he would suggest the same to his employees. In an X post, the Indian billionaire asked people to "wake up" while sharing a video titled, "How 9-to-5 jobs take over your life."

What does the video show?

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “How 9-to-5 jobs take over your life.” It shows a person standing in a small area, representing a job. As time passes, the person gets a higher salary and chances to stand in slightly bigger boxes.

When he retires, he buys a skateboard, representing his desire to enjoy all he missed in his youth. It ends with him falling while trying to skate, failing to enjoy life after working a regular job for a long time.

Harsh Goenka shared the video with advice for his fans and followers. “Wake up….before it’s too late!” he wrote. However, the clip didn’t sit well with people who claimed it is ironic that the entrepreneur whose company generates 9-to-5 job opportunities is sharing a video mocking it.

What did social media say?

An individual remarked, “Sir ji, don't show it to your employees. Imagine if all your employees start believing in it. Then what will happen to your organisation?” Another expressed, “Sir, the same kind of environment might be prevalent in your companies, too.”

A third commented, “It’s true, but many people are bound by their circumstances.” A fourth wrote, “Irony is, it's coming from an entrepreneur who employs people for 9-to-5 jobs. Good to see that, sir.”