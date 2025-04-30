Elon Musk’s doppelganger says his ‘uncanny’ resemblance to the world’s richest man is ‘not a compliment’

A 28-year-old singer from Luxembourg has gained unexpected attention due to his striking resemblance to Elon Musk. However, the man is unhappy about being the internet’s new sensation, reported SWNS. He said his uncanny resemblance to the world’s richest man is “not a compliment”. Elon Musk’s doppelganger claims he is often mistaken as the tech billionaire. (Instagram/@officialhugoone, AP)

​Hugo One claims that he is often mistaken for the tech mogul in public places like supermarkets and bars. A recent video on his Instagram profile shows a group of students taking selfies with him. According to the outlet, they shouted, "You're Elon Musk," at him and "couldn't believe" when he cleared the confusion that he was not the Tesla owner.

The man said he gets stopped twice a month by strangers who want to take selfies. He also opened up about people’s remarks on his likeness to Musk.

Though he often gets annoyed with the unwanted attention, One told the New York Post that he “likes the way he looks”, adding that he is not looking forward to “changing himself.”

“They were the fifth group of people to stop me that night – I was exhausted,” One said, referring to his recent encounter with the students who thought he was Elon Musk.

“He's not a nice person”

“I don’t take it as a compliment to be compared to Elon because he’s not a nice person,” One said to the outlet, adding, “He’s also not at all good looking.”

“But I took it as a laugh because they were a nice friendly group of lads. Plus, it’s created some great traffic to my page and people are downloading my songs,” he continued.

In 2018, a student of his pointed out for the first time that he looked like Elon Musk. At that time, he was working as an English and French teacher in Germany.

“As long as people know I don’t align with Elon or his beliefs, I don’t mind,” One said while talking about comments on his video about his uncanny resemblance to Musk.