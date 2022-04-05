Elon Musk’s Twitter poll for edit button receives reply from CEO Parag Agrawal

Elon Musk is known to share various kinds of tweets on his handle. From informing people about his ongoing projects to posting about cryptocurrencies to sharing funny tweets, his posts are of various kinds. At times, he also conducts polls to gather people’s opinion on certain subjects. Just like the one he recently did and that too on a matter than has been a top discussion for many netizens – introduction of an edit button on Twitter. The poll has prompted people to share various responses. It has also received a reply from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

“Do you want an edit button?” wrote Elon Musk and also added two options. They are “yse” and “on”. It is quite apparent that the tech billionaire intentionally misspelled the words “Yes” and “No” to draw attention on the need of an edit button.

Parag Agrawal retweeted Mask’s post and wrote, “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.”

Take a look at the tweets:

The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully. https://t.co/UDJIvznALB — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

While the post shared by Musk has received more than 1.7 lakh likes, the tweet byAgrawal has till now amassed nearly 23,000 likes. The numbers on both the posts are quickly increasing. Both the shares received tons of responses.

YouTuber Tim Dodd reacted to Musk’s tweet and wrote that he wants the edit button but under certain conditions. “Under two conditions. It’s only available for a few minutes, 5-10 mins. And when an edit is made, there’s a small link that shows the edit. This keeps a public record but allows the tweeter the ability to fix a simple mistake and not re-notify their followers with a new tweet,” he wrote. His tweet received a reply from Musk who shared, “That sounds reasonable.”

Some pointed out that a few days ago Twitter shared a post from their official handle and wrote, “We are working on an edit button.” However, since they shared it on April 1, many speculated that it is just a joke and nothing else.

we are working on an edit button — Twitter (@Twitter) April 1, 2022

Just a day ago, the CEO of Tesla bought a 9.2 per cent stake in the social media giant Twitter. As soon as the news hit the market, the micro blogging platform’s shares also soared more than 26 per cent in pre-market trading.

What are your thoughts on the posts?