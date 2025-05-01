Elon Musk to be replaced as Tesla CEO? Fans in meltdown over report: 'Tesla nothing without Musk'

The Tesla board is looking for a candidate to replace Elon Musk as the company’s CEO, reported the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). As per the outlet, this came after investors expressed dissatisfaction with the billionaire's focus on the White House rather than his companies. Tesla CEO and DOGE chief Elon Musk. (REUTERS)

The report has sparked chatter on social media, and some are reacting to it using hilarious memes.

An individual wrote, “Everything Trump touches dies. Tesla is looking for a new CEO. Musk may be out of a job with Tesla. It couldn't have happened to a more deserving m**on. Elon is done and Donald doesn't want him around anymore. Just today he said it was time Elon got back to his cars!” with a meme featuring Will Smith.

The user referred to a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, during which Donald Trump thanked Elon Musk and said, “You know you’re invited to stay as long as you want.” He added, “I guess he wants to get back home to his cars.”

Another posted, “Tesla board has opened search to look for a new CEO to succeed Elon Musk as per WSJ. This news very well explains why investors did not receive filing for Tesla 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting.”

“Tesla’s board began the process to replace Elon Musk as CEO,” commented a third with this meme.

A few, however, are convinced that this is a move approved by Elon Musk and he is the one who is making the board look for a new CEO. One such individual expressed, “Again, Tesla is searching for a new CEO. For those of you dumb enough to think this happens without @elonmusk 's blessing, I have a sh**coin to sell you." A fifth wrote, "Tesla is nothing without Elon Musk."

The WSJ reported that the board members have contacted various executive firms to formally select Tesla's next CEO. The outlet cited people familiar with the discussions about the alleged change.

Reportedly, the board members told Musk he needed to allot more time to his company and wanted him to make that commitment publicly. As per the outlet, Tesla has been facing a slump after Musk started spending more time as DOGE chief, helping Donald Trump slash federal spending.