Employee doesn’t answer boss’ call, says she is frustrated. Then this happens

A Twitter user's post about her employer's positive response to her refusing to answer work calls has created a buzz. In a post, she explained how she didn't answer calls from her boss as she felt "frustrated." In the rest of the tweet, she added how the whole situation took a positive turn due to her boss' gesture.

“After two unanswered calls, my boss messaged me, ‘please call back’. I messaged her back, saying I'm frustrated and don’t wanna talk, to which she replied, hand over your work to me and take 3-4 days off but don't be in a bad mood. This is what I call a healthy work culture!” she tweeted.

The tweet was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has received more than 3.5 lakh views. Additionally, the tweet has accumulated close to 6,600 likes. Many took to the comments section to appreciate the boss’ positive attitude and helpful gesture.

“Once a team member came to the office crying - some personal issue. I told her to stop working, asked her if she had some place to refresh - she wanted to visit the nearest place, sent her there during office hours, she came back relatively happier and worked for the rest of the day,” shared a Twitter user. “Wow,” commented another. “Aisa ek boss to mai bhi deserve karta hu [I too deserve such a boss],” posted a third. “That is really nice, we spend a third of our life working/workplace so the right work culture and environment makes a huge difference to your productivity and positivity, this is really truly awesome to see,” wrote a fourth.