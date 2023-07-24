Ever wondered how cakes are made in a factory? Viral video shocks people

On any special occasion, cakes are a must. Whether you are celebrating your birthday, anniversary, promotion, or completing your graduation- cakes are always present to make your event better. While you must love the creamy taste and texture of this dessert, have you ever wondered how cakes are mass produced? A recent video going viral on social media shows how cakes are made at a factory in bulk, and this video has left many people shocked. Snapshot of cakes being made in a factory.(Twitter/@ Chirag Barjatya )

What is shown in the video?

The video was shared by Chirag Barjatya on Twitter. The clip opens to show a man cracking eggs in a cake maker. Then he adds flour and sugar to the egg mix. After whipping it for a while, they take out the mixture in a vessel and fill it in cake tins lined with sheets of newspaper - with bare hands. Once the cake sponge is baked, they cut it into heart shapes and decorate it with cream and floral decorations. What's notable in the video is that none of the workers in the factory are wearing any safety gear like gloves or hair caps while making the cakes. In the caption of the post, Chirag Barjatya wrote, "I had no idea this is how cakes are made."

An individual wrote, "Eggless cakes are really eggless' which is highly doubtful. Even if they are eggless, the utensils and the person baking them remain the same. Earlier, in my family, we used to cut Milk Cakes, and now I bake cakes myself." A second commented, "People will stop eating cakes after seeing this." A third shared, "Unhygienic cake making."