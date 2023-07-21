Elderly man can’t stop crying as colleagues bake cake on his birthday

It often means a lot to someone if others give them a surprise on their birthday. One such moment was captured on camera and shared online. It shows a woman presenting a birthday cake to her colleague working as a dishwasher. It is the reaction of the elderly man to the beautiful gesture that may leave you misty eyed too. Elderly man surprised with birthday cake.(Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

“I'm not crying. You're crying. This sweet man didn't think anyone would remember his birthday. His reaction is everything. HAPPY BIRTHDAY. LEO,” reads the sweet caption posted along with the video.

What does the emotional birthday-related video show?

The video opens to show a woman holding a cake with burning candles placed on it. She loudly starts singing the Happy Birthday song as she approaches a man working at one corner of a kitchen. Instantly upon realising that the cake is for him, the man gets emotional and tears up. A text insert on the video also reads, “He loved it. He said those are tears of joy”.

Take a look at the heart-melting video of an elderly man:

Did the video leave you teary-eyed? It certainly left a few people emotional who took to the comments section of the clip to express that. It is one such video that tugs at people’s heartstrings.

How did Instagram users react to the video of the elderly man’s birthday celebration?

“Those are tears of a man who rarely sees his kindness returned to him. God bless him and his thoughtful colleagues!” posted an Instagram user. “This made me cry because simple kindness like this makes people feel special, seen and loved/part of a team! Bless her for doing that for him,” joined another. “Everyone is still a kid inside when it comes to birthdays - we just want to be seen on our special day. This is beautiful,” shared a third. “The homemade cake says a lot. Could have easily gone and bought one from a store. Love that,” added a fourth. “Everyone wants to be seen, heard and appreciated. A gift for each person involved. Beautiful!” wrote a fifth.

The video was posted some two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than one lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has received several likes. What are your thoughts on the video of the elderly man and his colleagues?

