Elderly man feels childlike joy when surprised with cake on birthday. Watch

There is an inner child in everyone and it is delightful to see when elderly people break down over something that reminds them of childhood. Getting old doesn’t mean that you don’t feel a childlike joy for the simple things in life and it is delightful to watch such videos when elderly people feel emotional. Like this video posted on Instagram by the Good News Movement that shows an elderly man celebrating his 85th birthday. The man’s reaction on getting a piece of cake will melt your heart.

The video begins with a waiter bringing a piece of cake for the elderly man with a candle on it. The man is having lunch with his family. On getting the cake, the elderly man’s eyes light up and he claps. When his family starts to sing happy birthday to him, he breaks down. He seems really overwhelmed as people in the restaurant also wish him happy birthday and then raises his hand in delight.

“WHOLESOME: This 85-year-old grandpa is delighted when surprised with a piece of cake for his birthday. You can see the inner child come out in this video,” says the caption of the post.

Posted 16 hours ago, the video has got 1.7 million views so far.

Watch the heart-melting video below:

The video hasn’t been posted with any music added to it making it more realistic.

“Much, much better this way, the music always ruins the moment or tries to make it more emotional than it is,” commented an Instagram user. “The lady in the back was just as excited for him!” said another. A third individual said, “We should all be able to feel gratitude like this man. Seemingly simple actions are still meaningful, as you can see here.”

The video is credited to a woman named Tiffany Walters.

What do you think about this elderly man’s adorable reaction?