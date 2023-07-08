Man proposes to high school crush after 60 years. Watch

A video showing how a man defied the passage of time to propose to his high school crush has left people smiling and with happy hearts. The heartwarming clip captures the elderly doctor from Tempa proposing to the love of his life after 60 years. It is one of such videos that you will be tempted to watch over and over again. The image shows a man proposing to his high school crush after 60 years. (Instagram/@jobuns_)

The video was originally posted on TikTok. However, it captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Instagram. “A love story 60 years in the making, when Dr. Thomas got down on one knee at Tampa International Airport to give his now fiancé, Nancy, a fairy-tale ending she’ll cherish forever,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

What does the proposal video show?

The video opens to show the elderly man at an airport waiting eagerly for his crush. When the woman walks towards him, he tightly hugs her. He then guides her towards a seat. When she settles down, he gets down on his knees to propose to her not just with a ring but with a heartfelt speech too. The video ends with the woman saying “Yes” and the man excitedly expressing his reaction.

Take a look at the wonderful proposal video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated close to 8.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has gathered more than 87,000 likes. People posted various love-filled comments while reacting to the video.

Check out how Instagram users reacted to the proposal video:

“Such a Sterling example of a man's love to a woman who deserves it,” posted an Instagram user. “Happy tears!!! Find love over and over again at every age,” added another. “Aww how beautiful. His reaction is absolutely beautiful,” joined a third. “Very sweet. I also loved the onlookers' big smiles and cheering!” wrote a fourth.